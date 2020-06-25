Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Metso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $917.73 million for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.