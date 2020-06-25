Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

MNTA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,110. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $143,857.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,517 shares of company stock worth $1,918,748. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

