Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Public by 210.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 246,676 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 26.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

