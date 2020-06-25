Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.50. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74, 6,945,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,206,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.67% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. Equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.