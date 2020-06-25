Needham & Company LLC Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $50.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NYSE WWE opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,613 shares of company stock worth $3,260,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

