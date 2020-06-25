Noir (NOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $581.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $315,095.74 and $581.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,327,121 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

