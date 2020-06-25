Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

