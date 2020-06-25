NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

DCMYY stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. NTT Docomo has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of -0.03.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

