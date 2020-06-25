Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NUE opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.