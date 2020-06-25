NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $76,528,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,269,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 134,904 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.