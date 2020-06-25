NYSE:SLQT’s Quiet Period Will End on June 30th (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT’s (NYSE:SLQT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 30th. NYSE:SLQT had issued 28,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During NYSE:SLQT’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

