Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Critical Survey

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Histogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -72.73% 4.56% Histogenics N/A -34.96% 18.40%

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogenics has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocugen and Histogenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.17 Histogenics N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($0.79) N/A

Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Histogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Histogenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and Histogenics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Histogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $0.98, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%.

Summary

Histogenics beats Ocugen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

