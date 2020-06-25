ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 2.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

