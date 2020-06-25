Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.16.

ORCL opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 743,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 365,617 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

