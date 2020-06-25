ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

