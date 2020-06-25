Paloma Partners Management Co Has $251,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,820 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after buying an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

