Paloma Partners Management Co Has $268,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 132.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 546.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $716,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

MLHR opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

