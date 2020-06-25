Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.54.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

