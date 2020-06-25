Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,770 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

