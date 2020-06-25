Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 44,789 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,789 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.50% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

