Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company also publishes music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

