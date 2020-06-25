Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.