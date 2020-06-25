Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,674,264 shares of company stock valued at $198,566,620 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

