Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.38 million and $716,622.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028792 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,247.31 or 1.00245706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00085547 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

