Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 10,650 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $254,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $55,416.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $48,512.09.

On Thursday, May 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pinterest by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

