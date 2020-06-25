Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 25,770 Shares of Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,090,100.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $673,571.47.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

