Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $116.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

