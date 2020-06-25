Piper Sandler Raises Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $16.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $4,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

