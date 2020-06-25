PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Cap of $139,877.79

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $139,877.79 and approximately $209.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

