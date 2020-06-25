Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,051.93

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,051.93 ($26.12) and last traded at GBX 2,051.93 ($26.12), with a volume of 1712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($25.77).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,909.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,661.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

