Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of PTMN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 107.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.