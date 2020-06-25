Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 99,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Potbelly by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.