Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $100,335.54

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $100,335.54 and $5,329.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028792 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,247.31 or 1.00245706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00085547 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.