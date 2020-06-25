Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.96. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

