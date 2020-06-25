Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 25,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $251,692.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,920 shares of company stock worth $352,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 563,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 129.0% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 450,600 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

