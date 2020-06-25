Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.