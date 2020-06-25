QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 105,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,718. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

