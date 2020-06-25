Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $104.55 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

