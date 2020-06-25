Rachel Kentleton Purchases 18 Shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($160.37).

Rachel Kentleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Rachel Kentleton sold 864 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.70), for a total value of £6,583.68 ($8,379.38).

On Friday, May 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 19 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 651 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £123.69 ($157.43).

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Rachel Kentleton bought 24 shares of Paypoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.81) per share, for a total transaction of £128.40 ($163.42).

PAY opened at GBX 658.20 ($8.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 797.58. Paypoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 389 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,102 ($14.03). The company has a market capitalization of $463.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 810 ($10.31) to GBX 825 ($10.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,280 ($16.29) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.83 ($12.47).

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

