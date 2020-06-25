Raymond James Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

