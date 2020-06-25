Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,424 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

O opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

