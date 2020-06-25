Redburn Partners Lowers Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Neutral

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

