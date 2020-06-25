Reed Hastings Sells 57,260 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39.

On Monday, April 20th, Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $457.85 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $474.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

