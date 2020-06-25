Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.86.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $605.77. 1,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $646.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total value of $1,612,221.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,412 shares of company stock worth $120,814,534 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

