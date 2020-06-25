Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

RGNX opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.09. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 898.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 240,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

