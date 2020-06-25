Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $29.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.03. 14,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,183. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $762.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

