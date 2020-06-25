Robotina 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,315.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Robotina has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market cap of $4.88 million and $1,315.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.01856585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00112289 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

