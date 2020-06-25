Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $35.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

