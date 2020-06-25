Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Sector Perform

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut SSE PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

