Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.84.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 4,883,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,705,894. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

